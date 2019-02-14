Trump installed $50K golf simulator system in White House residence

White House -- President Trump had a $50,000 golf simulator system installed in the White House residence so he can continue practicing his most favorite of all sports, White House sources tell CBS News. A White House official told CBS News Mr. Trump paid for the golf simulator personally and has not yet used it.

"The President replaced the old system that was there. He paid for the new one, including installation, personally. He has not used it since it's been installed," a White House official tells CBS in a statement.

Installed in the last several weeks, the golf simulator game fills an entire room at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, according to a White House aide. It upgrades an older model President Obama had installed.

The simulator, which brand is not known publicly at this point, allows the president to play virtual rounds of golf at some of the most famous and iconic of global courses.

It was unclear whether the simulator was installed during the month-long shutdown over border security negotiations or after.

The news of the golf simulator was first reported by The Washington Post.

Mr. Trump is an avid golfer, owning 17 golf courses around the world including the famed course, Turnberry, in Scotland and Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach county, Florida, near his resort of Mar-a-Lago. The Washington Post reports several of Mr. Trump's courses have simulators from Trackman Golf which retail for just under $50,000 on their website.

Mr. Trump is hardly the first commander-in-chief to leave an imprint on the White House associated with their favorite sports and hobbies.

Among other changes to the White House by previous presidents, Mr. Obama had a basketball court installed on the White House grounds during his time in office. In 1933, an indoor swimming pool was built for Franklin D. Roosevelt which later became the White House press briefing room under President Nixon. Nixon, an avid bowler, also upgraded the White House bowling alley, having a new one-lane alley (paid for by friends) built in an underground workspace, according to the White House Museum.

Additionally, President Clinton, who used to take Secret Service agents jogging through the National Mall, had a jogging track installed during his first term.. And another lover of golf, President Eisenhower, had a putting green installed just outside the Oval Office with a sand trap, according to the White House Historical Association.