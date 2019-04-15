Serena Williams "literally in tears" watching Tiger Woods win Masters, other stars weigh in on comeback

Tiger Woods' Masters win on Sunday is among the greatest comeback stories in sports history. Fellow athletes are congratulating Woods, who has battled injuries and personal struggles to take home his first major title in 11 years.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams said she was "literally in tears watching" Woods play. "This is Greatness like no other," Williams wrote on Twitter. "Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy."

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019

Woods made history when he won his first Masters at age 21, becoming the youngest champion ever. Nearly a decade ago, scandal and injuries derailed his career. But in Augusta on Sunday, the 43-year-old won his 15th major title.

Other celebrities offered words of congratulations after Woods' history-making win."Do you believe in redemption???....YES! The GOAT is back," an excited Rob Lowe tweeted. President Obama congratulated the champ on Twitter, writing: "To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination."

Several athletes, including fellow golfers, wrote about Woods. Steph Curry called the win the "greatest comeback story in sports" and asked Woods if he could hold one of his five green jackets. Magic Johnson declared "the roar of the Tiger is back!"

Fellow sports star Michael Phelps did better than tweet – he attended. A tense-looking Phelps was seen in the crowd behind Woods during the Masters. The Olympian's presence got a lot of attention online. "One GOAT watching another GOAT," Golf.com tweeted.

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps was seen in the crowd at the Masters, rooting for Golf icon Tiger Woods. CBS Sports

Golf icon Jack Nicklaus wrote that he was "so happy" for Woods and for the game of golf. "This is just fantastic!!!" he tweeted.

Phil Mickelson, who lost to Woods, also tweeted about his opponent's unprecedented comeback. "What a great moment for the game of golf. I'm so impressed by @TigerWoods' incredible performance, and I'm so happy for him to capture another Green Jacket." Mickelson tweeted. "Truly a special day that will go down in history. Congratulations, Tiger!"

I can’t thank my family, friends and fans enough for their support. Having my family by my side today is something I will never forget. To not only be able to play again, but to be able to win again, is something I will forever be grateful for. This jacket sure is comfortable. pic.twitter.com/LsOUX2dWH1 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 14, 2019

Woods also tweeted about his win, posting a photo of himself in his green Masters jacket, holding his trophy. "I can't thank my family, friends and fans enough for their support," Woods wrote. "Having my family by my side today is something I will never forget. To not only be able to play again, but to be able to win again, is something I will forever be grateful for. This jacket sure is comfortable."

Woods gave his son, Charlie, a huge hug after the win. His daughter, mom and girlfriend, Erica Herman, were also in attendance.