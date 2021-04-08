Tiger Woods was driving nearly twice the speed limit before Los Angeles car crash

Tiger Woods was speeding when he crashed his SUV in February, which left the 45-year-old golf legend with serious injuries, authorities said Wednesday. His vehicle was traveling between 84 and 87 mph in an area outside Los Angeles with a 45 mph speed limit, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a news conference.

"The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway," Villanueva said.

On February 23, Woods struck a median around 7 a.m. local time in Rolling Hills Estates. His vehicle went off of the road, hit a tree and rolled over in an area known for accidents. Woods spent weeks in the hospital after undergoing surgery and is now recovering at home.

Citing the vehicle's data recorder, police found that Woods "inadvertently" hit the accelerator instead of the break after he struck the median, which caused high speeds throughout the collision. The vehicle was traveling 75 mph when it struck a tree.

The sheriff reiterated there was no evidence that Woods was impaired and said it was not appropriate to give Woods a field sobriety test given the serious nature of his injuries at the scene. He said Woods and his team have been cooperative throughout the investigation.

Sheriff deputies investigate the scene where Tiger Woods crashed his SUV on February 23, 2021. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty

"As investigators interviewed him at the scene, and at the hospital, those questions were asked and there was nothing to indicate intoxication," said Captain James Powers.

Villanueva said his office did not issue a citation because the speeding wasn't observed by a police officer or witnesses and did not involve another care — which is department policy. The sheriff also denied giving Woods special treatment during the investigation.

In a statement Wednesday, Woods thanked the deputies and firefighters who responded to the February crash. "I will continue to focus on my recovery and family and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I've received throughout this very difficult time," he said.