Tiger Woods is officially a billionaire, Forbes estimates

Tiger Woods is officially a billionaire, according to a new Forbes' estimate of the golf icon's net worth. He joins Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and NBA legend Michael Jordan as the only known billionaire athletes in the world.

Forbes reported on Friday that Woods' net worth is believed to be at least $1 billion. He has won $121 million in prize money – more than any other pro golfer in history, and during the prime of his career, he held the top spot in Forbes' highest-paid athletes for 10 consecutive years until 2012. Woods also reached the financial milestone without taking a lucrative to compete in Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, which reportedly would have been in the "high nine digits."

While Tiger Woods attempts to regain top form, a recent evaluation from Forbes found his net worth to be at least $1 billion – and a majority of it comes outside the golf course. / Getty Images

Yet, less than 10% of Woods' career earnings comes his golf winnings. Most of his wealth stems from endorsements with brands such as Nike, Gatorade, Rolex and Monster Energy, according to Forbes.

Woods also has a diverse set of money-making ventures. He owns a golf course design business and a live production company and he's an investor in Nexus Luxury Collection, which is an international hospitality real estate development and asset management company. He also has stakes in a luxury mini-golf experience with multiple locations in Florida as well a hospital software startup, Forbes reports.

Meanwhile, Woods is still trying to gain his form on the golf course after nearly losing his leg in a serious car accident in February 2021. On Tuesday, he pulled out of the U.S. Open, and he withdrew from the Masters and the PGA Championship earlier this year.

Woods has won 15 major championships in his professional career, sitting behind Jack Nicklaus' record of 18. Woods also has accumulated 81 career PGA Tour victories – the second most in the history of the sport.