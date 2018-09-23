Tiffany Haddish: The IRS should send a thank-you note for paying taxes on time

Tiffany Haddish became the latest celebrity to air out her beef against Uncle Sam on social media on Friday, when the actress joined the likes of Cardi B and openly complained about taxes chewing up their paychecks.

The "Night School" star began a video on Instagram by thanking the Internal Revenue Service and California's Franchise Tax Board for scooping up her money. She then riffed about how she never gets a gesture of appreciation back, even as she pays on time.

"I want to know, how come I pay my taxes on time every year all the time, and even if I'm a little bit short, you always send me a notice to remind me that I'm short or that I never to pay a little more?" the comedian said. "But you never, ever, ever, send me a thank you card or a birthday card."

The California resident, who will film a one-hour special for Netflix in 2019, says the IRS takes "nearly 51 percent" of her money.

"Can you just say 'thank you,' IRS? Can I get a thank you?" she said light-heartedly. "Because it hurts, it really hurts. It's so disrespectful."

In March, "I Like It Like That" rapper Cardi B went viral when she asked where her money is going.

"So what are y'all doing with my f---ing money?" she said then. "What is y'all doing with my f***ing money? I want to know. I want receipts."