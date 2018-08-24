CBSN
CBS/AP August 24, 2018, 12:28 PM

Thomas Frieden, former CDC director, arrested on sex abuse charge

This September 30, 2014, photo shows Thomas Frieden speaking in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Last Updated Aug 24, 2018 12:54 PM EDT

NEW YORK — Thomas Frieden, a former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge. Frieden was arrested Friday morning in Brooklyn, the New York Police Department said.

Frieden, who also is a former New York City health commissioner, surrendered to face charges that he grabbed the buttocks of a woman he knew in his home last October. WABC reports she reported the incident in July. Frieden is charged with forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment.

Frieden leads a global health initiative called Resolve to Save Lives. An email sent to a representative for Frieden there hasn't received a reply. There's no information on an attorney who could comment on Frieden's behalf.

