This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 22)

FIRST THINGS FIRST: Coronavirus and flattening the curve

Dr. Jon LaPook on the part we must all play to reduce our exposure to the virus and minimize its spread to others.



COVER STORY: Coronavirus and the contagion of fear

While stress and anxiety can drive us to take healthy precautions in trying circumstances (like a pandemic), our irrational fear can become dangerous when it goes off the rails. David Pogue talks to psychologists and researchers about how emotion, in contrast to facts, can steer our response to danger and the unknown.

TIME OUT #1: Recommended books

Washington Post book critic Ron Charles offers reading suggestions for these challenging, cloistered times.

FINANCE: The economic fallout of coronavirus

Richard Schlesinger reports.



TIME OUT #2: Movies as an escape from pandemic

Critic David Edelstein on the new streaming reality for the forcibly homebound, offering opportunities to see the world more deeply as we practice social-distancing.



HISTORY: Bellevue, the storied history of America's oldest public hospital

The New York City medical institution became renowned for turning no one away, and for treating the worst of cases with the best of care. Mo Rocca reports.

TIME OUT #3: Food as comfort zone

Chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay on the fallout from coronavirus on the food service industry, and how food becomes a familiar retreat in unsettling times.

CORONAVIRUS: Tough Choices

Ted Koppel reports.



COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on going stir crazy under lockdown

The comedian, who has been in quarantine with his family, on the new normal.

SUNDAY PROFILE: Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys might be the reigning queen of cool. But in the past few years, even as she was rocketing to new heights of fame, the private Alicia Keys was struggling with profound doubts about what she was doing, why she was doing it, and even who she was. Now, the multiple Grammy-winner has paused for a little self-reflection in a new memoir ("More Myself: A Journey") and a new album ("Alicia"), which she discusses with correspondent Tracy Smith.

To watch Alicia Keys perform "Underdog," from her upcoming album "Alicia," click on the video player below:

For more info:



ESSAY: No, the world is not ending

Thoughts from Lee Cowan on what changes have been brought to our lives by the coronavirus outbreak.



