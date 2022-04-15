This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," April 17, 2022: Coons, Kuleba, Beasley, Hodges, Pimentel

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup

Senator Chris Coons - (D) Delaware

Dmytro Kuleba - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

David Beasley - Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme, Former Republican Governor of South Carolina

Lieutenant General Ben Hodges - Former commander for U.S. Army forces in Europe

Sister Norma Pimentel - Executive Director, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley

How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.