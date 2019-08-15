This Week: "A Sunday Morning in Florence" (August 18)

Jane Pauley hosts a special broadcast of "Sunday Morning" from Tuscany, sharing stories on all things Italian – art and design, traditions and culture, fashion, food, music, entertainment and history. (This show was originally broadcast May 19, 2019.)





"Sunday Morning" theme in Italy

OPENING: "Ablassen" (Video)

The "Sunday Morning" theme is performed by cellist Christian Grosselfinger on the streets of Florence.

COVER STORY: Emigration, full circle: Returning to the old country | Watch Video

Mark Phillips meets with Americans whose Italian ancestors emigrated to the New World, who have themselves emigrated back to the Old World. And thanks to Italian citizenship laws, the Italian blood that has flowed in their family's veins through generations has opened up doors to their becoming Italian citizens.

ART: Michelangelo's David | Watch Video

Michelangelo's masterpiece, the 17-foot-tall statue of David, stands front-and-center at the Galleria dell'Accademia in Florence. Jane Pauley reflects on the quintessence of Renaissance art.

The Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore in Florence. CBS News



A RENAISSANCE CITY: Florence - A history | Watch Video

For centuries the Italian city of Florence has been a hub of trade and commerce, and an historic center for art and architecture. Jane Pauley reports.

Mozzarella to die for. CBS News

FOOD: Creating an irresistible mozzarella | Watch Video

At the organic cheesemaker Tenuta Vannulo, in southern Italy, the specialty is fresh buffalo mozzarella. Seth Doane checks out the process of creating a simply delicious cheese.

BOOKS: The birthplace of Pinocchio | Watch Video

The tiny Tuscan town of Collodi was the birthplace of Pinocchio. Created in 1881 by journalist-author Carlo Lorenzini (who took the town's name as his pen name), the wooden puppet who became a real boy was the star of a coming-of-age story much darker than the familiar Disney film. Lee Cowan reports.

Jane Pauley and museum director Eike Schmidt stand before "The Birth of Venus," Botticelli's mid-1480s painting of the goddess. CBS News

ART: Treasures of the Uffizi (Video)

Seven years before America's Declaration of Independence, the Uffizi opened its doors to the public. Containing perhaps the greatest collection of artwork in the world, including masterpieces by Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael and Botticelli, the Florentine museum holds treasures at every turn. Jane Pauley reports.

The Uffizi Galleries, Florence

Weavers at Antico Setificio Fiorentino create braids by using a warping machine built in the 1600s that was based on a design by Leonardo da Vinci. CBS News

ART: Florentine artisans: Preserving the traditions of Medici taste | Watch Video

Florence is one of the last cities in the world that still has a thriving culture of artisanship, with historic roots that go back 600 years. Martha Teichner reports.

ROYALTY: A royal estate in Tuscany | Watch Video

The Corsini estate, Villa Le Corti, sits high atop a hillside outside Florence, in the Tuscan wine region of Chianti, on land Princess Giorgiana Corsini's family has owned since the 1300s. She talked with Jane Pauley about the rich history of one of Italy's richest families, the restoration of a great house and winery that had been left to decay for a century, and the treasures that sit behind the villa's walls.

Frances and Edward Mayes at their 300-year-old Tuscan villa, Bramasole. CBS News

BOOKS: Under the Tuscan sun with author Frances Mayes | Watch Video

In 1990, American professor and poet Frances Mayes felt an irresistible urge to buy a derelict 300-year-old property. She transformed it into one of the most famous villas in Tuscany, attracting a constant stream of tourists, thanks to her bestselling memoir about restoring the house, called "Under the Tuscan Sun." The book spent more than two-and-a-half years on the bestseller list, and later became a popular film. Mayes talks with correspondent Rita Braver about her unexpected success, her adopted village of Cortona, and her latest book, "See You in the Piazza."

WEB EXTRA: Recipes from "Under the Tuscan Sun" author Frances Mayes

The counter at the Santa Maria Novella Pharmacy in Florence. CBS News

MEDICINE: The world's oldest pharmacy | Watch Video

Florence's Santa Maria Novella Pharmacy, which dates back to 1221 when Dominican monks began experimenting with alchemy, is thought to be the oldest apothecary in the world. Rose water? It was invented here, as were other medicinal and aromatic innovations, as reported by Jane Pauley.

Designer Brunello Cucinelli. CBS News

FASHION: Brunello Cucinelli: Fashion and philosophy | Watch Video

In a country where thousands of little towns are being deserted, one village is thriving, mainly due to the work of one extraordinary man: designer Brunello Cucinelli. His company, which makes some of the finest and priciest clothing in the world, has raised the fortunes of Solomeo, restored the town's ancient buildings, and upheld the dignity of local workers by forging what has been called a "humanistic enterprise in the world of industry." Tracy Smith reports.

Confectioners at La Corte di Canobbio make generous use of chocolate and hazelnuts. CBS News

FOOD: Nutella, the spread that made hazelnuts famous | Watch Video

The rich chocolate-hazelnut creation, known to the world as Nutella, has been a staple for generations of local cooks. Seth Doane visited the Langhe region of Piedmont, Italy, where the rolling hills are covered with hazelnut trees, and with confectioners and pastry makers who bask in the delights of the hazelnut.

Sting and Trudie Styler at their Tuscan estate, Il Palagio, with correspondent Alina Cho. CBS News

MUSIC: Sting, Trudie Styler, and their summer home in Italy | Watch Video

Il Palagio, a 400-year-old villa in Tuscany, is a summer house that the singer-musician Sting, and his wife, Trudie Styler, bought for a song or two. They've fixed it up, and brought the olive groves, vineyards and vegetable gardens back to life. Sting and Trudie talk with correspondent Alina Cho about music, raising a family, and revitalizing a cherished homestead.

Street artist Clet Abraham adds a little something to a "No Entry" traffic sign. CBS News

ART: Trafficking in art | Watch Video

In Florence even the street signs are pieces of art. Playful, funny, irreverent, hundreds of them dot the landscape thanks to a street artist who goes by name Clet, a Frenchman who saw an opportunity to do something different in a place imbued in history. Jane Pauley reports.

Follow Clet Abraham on Facebook and Instagram

Any time is time for an espresso. CBS News

FOOD: True espresso love: Attending a university of coffee | Watch Video

The vibrant southern Italian city of Naples seems to run on espresso. Seth Doane explores the Neapolitan love of coffee with tour guide Marcello Uzzi, and attends lessons at the Italian coffee powerhouse Illy's own University of Coffee in Trieste, where the highly-calibrated method of preparing the perfect cup of espresso is taught.

NATURE: Tuscan countryside (Extended Video)

"Sunday Morning" takes us to Villa Le Corti, just outside Florence. Videographer: Mike Hernandez.

The crew of "Sunday Morning" at work under the Tuscan sun. CBS News









