The year in review: 2023's most popular movies, music, books and Google searches

Year in review: 2023's most popular music, movies and books

Year in review: 2023's most popular music, movies and books

Year in review: 2023's most popular music, movies and books

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the tops in pop culture from the past year.



Most-Streamed Songs on Spotify (Global)

Source: Spotify

1. "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus

2. "Kill Bill" by SZA

3. "As It Was" by Harry Styles

2023: Words of the Year

Sources: Merriam-Webster, Oxford Languages, Cambridge Dictionary

Merriam-Webster: authentic

not false or imitation

Oxford Languages: rizz

style, charm, or attractiveness

Cambridge Dictionary: hallucinate

to produce false information (in the sense of AI)

2023: Top Google Searches

Source: Google

News:



1. War in Israel and Gaza

2. Titanic submarine

3. Turkey earthquake

People:

1. Damar Hamlin

2. Jeremy Renner

3. Andrew Tate

Deaths:

1. Matthew Perry

2. Tina Turner

3. Sinéad O'Connor

2023: Highest-Grossing Movies (Worldwide)

Source: Box Office Mojo

1. "Barbie" ($1,441 million)

2. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($1,361 million)

3. "Oppenheimer" ($952 million)

4. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" ($845 million)

5. "Fast X" ($704 million)

2023: Best-Selling Books

Source: Circana BookScan

Fiction:

1. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover

2. "It Starts With Us" by Colleen Hoover

3. "Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros

4. "Dog Man" by Dav Pilkey

5. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus

Nonfiction:

1. "Spare" by Prince Harry

2. "Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones" by James Clear

3. "The Woman in Me" by Britney Spears

4. "Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography" by Wendy Loggia

5. "The 48 Laws of Power" by Robert Greene



Story produced by Robert Marston. Editor: Joseph Frandino.