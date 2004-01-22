The thrill of performing

Whether they were singers, dancers, musicians, players or playwrights, the people we've watched over the years have all shared the ability to touch hearts and minds. CBS News Sunday Morning special correspondent Eugenia Zukerman lists some performing artists profiled in the last 25 years and what they had to say about their craft.

Steve Martin (Playwright, Author, Comedian): "The arts really affect us, and make our life beautiful. I think it's the best thing we do. The best thing humans do is make this stuff, and write these things."

In Song

Beverly Sills (Opera Singer): "There is no more beautiful sound in the world than that of a well-trained human voice, as far as I'm concerned … Show me a computer that can do that. Nobody wants to look at a computer."

Frederica von Stade (Mezzo-Soprano): "I think that's what the thrill of the human voice is that it's so kind of the moment."

Barbara Cook (Singer): "I want to be moved. Because if you're able to do that, a kind of healing takes place. Because suddenly you're not so alone."

On Stage

Elaine Stritch (Actress): "As John Barrymore used to say, 'An actor is either there or he's dead.' That's about the only excuse that they'll believe: you're dead, so you couldn't make the matinee. You know what I'm saying?"

Peter O'Toole (Actor): "It's a fiction, we're performing a fiction. And the audience becomes a part of that fiction."

George C. Wolfe (Producer, Writer, Lyricist, Director): "Theater is always a place where you explore ideas. And I think it's also a sort of a very fundamental spiritual ritual base where you really have people sitting in the dark listening to people in light talk about being human."

In Concert

Keith Lockhart (Boston Pops Conductor): "We are entertainers. We exist to entertain. We are entertainers and performers. We're here to make people respond. We're here for people's enjoyment."

Isaac Stern (Violinist): Great performances come when audiences suddenly begin to take part in performance. They are part of what really is a happening.. They know they are part of something. That second, that will never happen again. It will only happen once."

Yo-Yo Ma (Cellist): "The gist of it is the communication, and if that happens. I'm happy for that part."

In Step

Peter Martins (Dancer, Choreographer): "Dance has given me my life … how many people do you know who love that much?"

Mikhail Baryshnikov (Dancer, Choreographer): "It's dance of a search for a soul, for a spirit, it's a connection of body and spirit. It's new challenges, but it's fun."

Ethan Stiefel (Dancer): "American men aren't afraid of ballet, they're probably just afraid of tights. Once they see the athleticism and the power, and you're surrounded by women, working in close contact with women all day, you know they kind of warm up to it."

Rudolph Nureyev (Dancer): "Nothing good happens unless you work very hard. Nothing happens. Nothing comes to you. You have to make it happen, even if you have talent. No one can hold a candle to me."

Originally aired Jan. 25, 2004