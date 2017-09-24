The New Season: Theater

"Sunday Morning" previews some of fall's most anticipated shows on and off-Broadway:
Rock music legend Bruce Springsteen is in the theatrical spotlight this new season, opening on Broadway in an intimate solo show.
- "Springsteen on Broadway," at the Walter Kerr Theatre, New York City (Oct. 3-2017-Feb. 3, 2018) | Tickets via TicketMaster
Also headed to Broadway next month: a revival of the 1988 Tony Award-winning play, "M. Butterfly," starring Clive Owen, and directed by Julie Taymor.
- "M. Butterfly," at the Cort Theatre, New York City (previews begin Oct. 7) | Tickets
November sees the opening of "Meteor Shower," written by Steve Martin and starring Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key, directed by Jerry Zaks.
- "Meteor Shower," at the Booth Theatre, New York City (previews begin Nov. 1) | Tickets
While in Washington, D.C., it's curtain up this fall for "Mean Girls" at the National Theater, with a script written by Tina Fey.
- "Mean Girls," at the National Theatre, Washington, D.C. (Oct. 31-Dec. 3) | Tickets