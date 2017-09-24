CBS News September 24, 2017, 10:36 AM

The New Season: Theater

"Sunday Morning" previews some of fall's most anticipated shows on and off-Broadway:

Rock music legend Bruce Springsteen is in the theatrical spotlight this new season, opening on Broadway in an intimate solo show. 



      
Also headed to Broadway next month: a revival of the 1988 Tony Award-winning play, "M. Butterfly," starring Clive Owen, and directed by Julie Taymor.



       
November sees the opening of "Meteor Shower," written by Steve Martin and starring Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key, directed by Jerry Zaks.

       
While in Washington, D.C., it's curtain up this fall for "Mean Girls" at the National Theater, with a script written by Tina Fey. 


