The New Season: Theater

"Sunday Morning" previews some of fall's most anticipated shows on and off-Broadway:



Rock music legend Bruce Springsteen is in the theatrical spotlight this new season, opening on Broadway in an intimate solo show.

"Springsteen on Broadway," at the Walter Kerr Theatre, New York City (Oct. 3-2017-Feb. 3, 2018) | Tickets via TicketMaster





Also headed to Broadway next month: a revival of the 1988 Tony Award-winning play, "M. Butterfly," starring Clive Owen, and directed by Julie Taymor.

"M. Butterfly," at the Cort Theatre, New York City (previews begin Oct. 7) | Tickets





November sees the opening of "Meteor Shower," written by Steve Martin and starring Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key, directed by Jerry Zaks.

"Meteor Shower," at the Booth Theatre, New York City (previews begin Nov. 1) | Tickets





While in Washington, D.C., it's curtain up this fall for "Mean Girls" at the National Theater, with a script written by Tina Fey.