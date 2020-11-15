Dustin Johnson marks historic win at long awaited Masters, scoring a record 20 under par

Dustin Johnson has won the 2020 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, scoring 20 below par, setting a new record on Sunday with a total score of 68. The tournament was postponed this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 36-year-old is the 12th player to win without ever trailing at the end of any round.

Johnson, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, claimed his second career major on Sunday after wining the 2016 U.S. Open. He had also won the FedEx cup two months earlier.

Cameron Smith (69) and Sungjae Im (69) were second at 15 under. Justin Thomas was fourth at 12 under.

“The long-awaited Masters has a long-awaited champion in Dustin Johnson!” pic.twitter.com/Obn2JrQLXO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 15, 2020

Dustin's brother, Austin, accompanied him at the tournament as his caddy — and CBS Sports captured this touching moment between the two. "I'll remember this the rest of my life," Dustin explained of sharing the winning moment with his brother.

Caddying for your brother as he wins the Masters must be an incredible feeling. Austin Johnson soaked it all in after Dustin's final putt in Augusta. pic.twitter.com/aECNedCL1w — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 15, 2020

Johnson was

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.