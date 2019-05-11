Restaurateur Patrick Lyons shares his signature recipes

Patrick Lyons is a major force in world of dining and nightlife. Growing up in Buffalo, New York, Lyons turned a job at a local bar into a management position and then helped his company turn troubled properties into thriving nightspots. That eventually brought him to Boston, where he created the popular Metro Dance Club and, along with Dan Aykroyd, founded the original House of Blues.

Since then, he's launched an incredible variety of venues, from Sonsie in Boston's Back Bay to Kings Bowl America, which has more than a dozen locations across the U.S. This summer he'll open a French café and brasserie in Boston called Rochambeau.

Here are some of Patrick Lyons' signature recipes:

Roast heirloom carrot with honey labneh, pickled chili, citrus vinaigrette

Ingredients

4 oz heirloom carrots, sliced and roasted

2 oz honey labneh

2 tsp pickled chile pepper

3 oz citurs vinaigrette

1 oz Dukkha

1 oz Mâche

2 each orange supremes

2 TBSP blend oil

Salt & pepper to taste

For the pickled chilis:

1 cups red serrano chiles

1 cup champagne vinegar

2 cups water

1/4 oz mustard seeds

2 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp star anise

Salt TT

1 TBSP peppercorns

2 TBSP sugar

For the vinaigrette:

1 cup Champagne vinegar

2 cups Blend oil

1 oz Dijon Mustard

2 tsp Fine chopped parsley

2 TBSP blood orange juice

Salt TT

Pepper TT

For the labneh:

1 cup greek yogurt, strained in cheese cloth

1 TBSP honey

Salt TT

Pepper TT

Directions

• Mix carrots with oil; season with salt and pepper. Roast in 350 until tender set aside to cool. After carrots cool toss in vinaigrette with oranges, plate on labneh, garnish with chiles and dukkah. Season Mâche and plate.

• For pickled chilies: together all ingredients except add boil, remove from heat add peppers & cool

• For the vinaigrette: Mix together all ingredients except oil, slowly add oil to emulsify

• For the labneh: Mix together all ingredients, season to taste

French onion soup

Ingredients

2 # White onions julienne

1 cup oil

1 gal beef stock

¼ gal chicken stock

4 each bay leaves

3 oz minced garlic

2 cups Madeira wine

S& P to taste

Soup

½ cup shredded Gruyere

½ # sliced provolone (2 slices per cup)

3 each baguettes cubed

3 T oil

1 tsp finely chopped chive

Directions

• Heat oil and add onions and garlic, slowly sauté until deep brown & caramelized. Deglaze with Madeira wine, add bay leaf, beef stock & chicken stock. Simmer for 1 hour, season with salt & pepper

For croutons:

• Toss baguette with oil, salt & pepper. Bake at 350 until golden brown

To finish dish:

• Pre-heat top broiler to high, place soup in crock or dense bowl; add croutons, top with sliced provolone and shredded gruyere. Cook under broiler until golden brown, garnish with chive & serve.

Blistered asparagus gribiche

Ingredients

12 each Asparagus

2 each large hard-boiled eggs, separated

1 each hard-boiled egg quartered

1 ½ tsp Dijon mustard

1 ½ tsp white wine vinegar

½ cup grapeseed oil

4 oz blend oil

1 tsp lemon juice fresh

½ tsp lemon zest

2 TBSP minced capers plus 1 TBSP whole

2 TBSP minced cornichons

1 TBSP minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

½ TBSP finely chopped chives

2 each fingerling potatoes sliced thin

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions

• Blanch Asparagus in salted boiling water for 2 minutes, remove from water and dry. Separate hard-boiled egg whites from yolks and coarsely chop whites; set aside. Using the 2 eggs-pass yolks through a fine-mesh sieve set over a medium bowl. Whisk in mustard, lemon and vinegar; season with salt and pepper. Slowly whisk in oil, whisking constantly, until sauce is thickened and emulsified. Fold in capers, cornichons, chopped herbs, chopped egg whites, lemon zest and sieved egg yolks. Season sauce to taste with salt & pepper. Heat sauté pan with 2 TBSP oil add dry asparagus and blister on high, season with salt and pepper and set aside. In hot oil fry capers and sliced fingerling, season with salt and pepper, season quartered eggs and plate

Seafood bouillabaisse cataplana

Ingredients

1 each Lobster- quartered

12 each clams

20 each mussels

12 oz monkfish or swordfish- 1 oz cubes

4 oz squid

12 each 16-20 P&D tail off shrimp

4 oz Sliced Chorizo

4 oz sliced fingerling potatoes-blanched

4 oz sliced fennel- blanched

2 oz sliced garlic

2 oz julienne shallot

8 oz seafood stock

¼ cup Penrod

2 oz Butter

3 oz fresh herbs (chives, parsley, Thai Basil, cilantro)

2 oz rouille

4 each grilled baguette

For the seafood stock:

4 each Lobster Bodies, chopped

1# white fish bones

2 cups Chablis

1 cup cognac

4 oz raw butter

1 large onion rough chop

2 large carrots rough chop

½ stalk celery rough chop

4 each bay leaf

¼ bunch fresh thyme

½ each lemon

1 tsp saffron

2 TBSP paprika

3 oz tomato paste

2 Gallon cold water

For the saffron rouille:

1 tsp saffron

¼ tsp hot water

1 large egg yolk

1 large garlic clove, sliced

⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper

½ cup olive oil

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

S&P



Directions