The Dish: Greek cuisine from chef Costas Spiliadis

The man credited with introducing high-end food, wine and hospitality from the islands of Greece to North America, Costas Spiliadis, first arrived in the United States from Greece in 1966, carrying two suitcases – one filled with clothing, the other books and records. He settled in New York to study criminology … but things rarely go according to plan.

Today, Spiliadis owns an international dining and hospitality empire, with seven locations scattered across the globe. His restaurants, each named Milos, are known not only for serving the finest ingredients and freshest seafood, but also for their impeccable service.

Chef Spiliadis joined "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share a few signature of his signature recipes. His menu included:

Side dishes:

Greek Salad (recipe below)

Greek Spreads (Taramosalata, Hummus, Tyrokafteri, Tzatziki) with Pita and Raw Vegetables

Grilled Octopus with Santorini Fava

Entrée:

Lobster Pasta Athenian-Style (recipe below)

Dessert:

Greek Yogurt with Thyme Honey from the Island of Kythira, and Homemade Spoon Sweets

Wine:

Gerovassiliou Malagousia, from Macedonia, Greece

Greek Salad by chef Costas Spiliadis. Costas Spiliadis/Estiatorio Milos

Greek Salad

Ingredients:

2 large beefsteak tomatoes

½ English cucumber, sliced in half, cut on the bias less than .5 inch thick

¼ cup red onion, no core – thick julienne

1 oz. green peppers, ribs removed, irregular julienne

2 pieces feta cheese

2 Kalamata olives

About ¼ cup or a generous splash of My Sister's Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sea salt to taste

1 sprig flat leaf parsley

Instructions:

Cut tomatoes on the diagonal, on one side of the stem into bite size wedges. Mix tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and green peppers in large bowl, season with salt, and then add generous splash of extra virgin olive oil to gently coat. Mix with two large spoons, taking care not to damage the tomatoes and release the pulp. Pile into bowl, in a pyramid shape, creating volume. Garnish on opposite sides with olives and feta, place the parsley on top. Drizzle with a touch more extra virgin olive oil to finish, especially on the feta. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Lobster Pasta Athenian-Style by chef Costas Spiliadis. Costas Spiliadis/Estiatorio Milos

Lobster Pasta Athenian-Style

TOMATO SAUCE BASE

Ingredients:

2 lbs. diced ripe tomatoes

6 cloves chopped fresh garlic

2 cups diced white onion

Sea salt to taste

1 tsp. ground black pepper

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions for sauce:

Place a 4-quart sauce pot over moderate heat. Add the olive oil and heat for 2 minutes. Add the garlic and onion to the olive oil and cook until it is translucent, about 8-10 minutes. Add the tomatoes and the seasoning, and mix well. Bring the mix to a simmer and continue cooking on moderate heat for 30 minutes, stirring often. When done, adjust the seasoning if needed and blend until smooth, then pass through a soup strainer. Cool and reserve.

LOBSTER PASTA ATHENIAN-STYLE

Ingredients:

4-5 lb. lobster

10 oz. spaghetti (De Cecco no. 12 preferred)

4 oz. tomato sauce base

4 oz. shellfish bisque

1 tbsp. finely diced shallots

1 small pinch curry powder

2 cloves slightly crushed garlic

1 tsp. chopped parsley

2 tbsp. Metaxa

3 nice sprigs flat parsley

Olive oil

Instructions for pasta: