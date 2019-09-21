The Dish: Greek cuisine from chef Costas Spiliadis

The man credited with introducing high-end food, wine and hospitality from the islands of Greece to North America, Costas Spiliadis, first arrived in the United States from Greece in 1966, carrying two suitcases – one filled with clothing, the other books and records. He settled in New York to study criminology … but things rarely go according to plan.
Today, Spiliadis owns an international dining and hospitality empire, with seven locations scattered across the globe. His restaurants, each named Milos, are known not only for serving the finest ingredients and freshest seafood, but also for their impeccable service.
Chef Spiliadis joined "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share a few signature of his signature recipes. His menu included:
Side dishes:
- Greek Salad (recipe below)
- Greek Spreads (Taramosalata, Hummus, Tyrokafteri, Tzatziki) with Pita and Raw Vegetables
- Grilled Octopus with Santorini Fava
Entrée:
- Lobster Pasta Athenian-Style (recipe below)
Dessert:
- Greek Yogurt with Thyme Honey from the Island of Kythira, and Homemade Spoon Sweets
Wine:
- Gerovassiliou Malagousia, from Macedonia, Greece
Greek Salad
Ingredients:
2 large beefsteak tomatoes
½ English cucumber, sliced in half, cut on the bias less than .5 inch thick
¼ cup red onion, no core – thick julienne
1 oz. green peppers, ribs removed, irregular julienne
2 pieces feta cheese
2 Kalamata olives
About ¼ cup or a generous splash of My Sister's Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Sea salt to taste
1 sprig flat leaf parsley
Instructions:
- Cut tomatoes on the diagonal, on one side of the stem into bite size wedges.
- Mix tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and green peppers in large bowl, season with salt, and then add generous splash of extra virgin olive oil to gently coat. Mix with two large spoons, taking care not to damage the tomatoes and release the pulp.
- Pile into bowl, in a pyramid shape, creating volume.
- Garnish on opposite sides with olives and feta, place the parsley on top.
- Drizzle with a touch more extra virgin olive oil to finish, especially on the feta.
- Serve immediately and enjoy!
Lobster Pasta Athenian-Style
TOMATO SAUCE BASE
Ingredients:
2 lbs. diced ripe tomatoes
6 cloves chopped fresh garlic
2 cups diced white onion
Sea salt to taste
1 tsp. ground black pepper
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
Instructions for sauce:
- Place a 4-quart sauce pot over moderate heat. Add the olive oil and heat for 2 minutes.
- Add the garlic and onion to the olive oil and cook until it is translucent, about 8-10 minutes.
- Add the tomatoes and the seasoning, and mix well.
- Bring the mix to a simmer and continue cooking on moderate heat for 30 minutes, stirring often.
- When done, adjust the seasoning if needed and blend until smooth, then pass through a soup strainer.
- Cool and reserve.
LOBSTER PASTA ATHENIAN-STYLE
Ingredients:
4-5 lb. lobster
10 oz. spaghetti (De Cecco no. 12 preferred)
4 oz. tomato sauce base
4 oz. shellfish bisque
1 tbsp. finely diced shallots
1 small pinch curry powder
2 cloves slightly crushed garlic
1 tsp. chopped parsley
2 tbsp. Metaxa
3 nice sprigs flat parsley
Olive oil
Instructions for pasta:
- Cook the lobster for 4 minutes by boiling or steaming.
- Shock in iced water. When cool, prepare by separating the head and claws. Remove the meat and cut into nice bite sized pieces.
- Reserve the shell of the head and tail. The meat should be undercooked!
- Place the spaghetti in boiling salted water for 12 minutes till al dente.
- Four minutes after dropping the pasta in the water, place a sauté pan on moderate heat.
- Add extra virgin olive oil and garlic and cook slowly. Add the shallots and a pinch of curry powder to the pan and allow the shallots to become translucent, then add the Metaxa and allow it to flame off.
- Add shellfish bisque and tomato sauce base.
- Shake the contents of the head and mash it into the sauce. Allow it to cook and thicken to a nice sauce consistency. Taste and season with a little salt, if needed.
- Add the lobster meat to the sauce to warm up.
- Add the drained pasta and mix well. Cook until there is no watery consistency to the sauce on the outside of the pan.
- Add the chopped parsley, mix well and serve high in the middle of the oval pasta plate.
- Place the lobster head and tail on either side of the pasta and place the parsley over the head cavity.
- Drizzle the lobster and pasta with a little oil, serve and enjoy!