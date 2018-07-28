The Dish: Chef Edouardo Jordan brings the South to Seattle

Chef Edouardo Jordan grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida, and was often pressed into kitchen duty by his mother and grandmother. But soon, he grew inspired and after college headed off to culinary school. After jobs at some of the nation's top restaurants including The French Laundry and Per S he broke out on his own with Seattle's celebrated Salare.

Last year he opened JuneBaby and featured foods of the South. In May, the James Beard Foundation named it the nation's Best New Restaurant and named Jordan Best Chef in the Northwest.

Here are some of Jordan's signature recipes:

Tomato, peaches, and cucumber with toasted feta and purslane

Ingredients

4 large heirloom tomatoes

3 sweet peaches

2 Japanese cucumbers

Sweet rice wine vinegar

4 ounces feta

Purslane garnish

Extra virgin olive oil

Directions

1.Place feta on a metal tray and torch with a hand torch until charred. Chill in the refrigerator until ready to use. Slice tomatoes in wedges and different bite sized shapes and place on a tray. Sprinke with flake salt (preferable Jacobsen sea salt).

2. Allow tomatoes 15 minute to sit. Slice lemon cucumbers into wedges and sprinkle with salt and a splash of vinegar. Slice peaches into wedges. Assemble vegetables on a plates as a mixed salad, crumble chilled feta on top. Drizzle with a fine EVO and garnish with purslane.

Meatballs with grits and parmesan brodo

Ingredients



2 large Parmesan rinds

2 cups grated Parmesan, plus extra to garnish

2 bay leaves

1 shallot, peeled and halved

8 cups water

5 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra to garnish

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 pounds ground beef, preferably chuck

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

1 whole egg, beaten

¾ tablespoon Berbere spice mix, or ½ tablespoon ground cayenne plus 1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 cup Geechie Boy Grits, cooked (preferred grits but optional)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Make brodo: In a medium pot, combine Parmesan rinds, 1 cup grated Parmesan, bay leaves, shallot halves, 2 cups water, 2 tablespoons oil and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Set pot over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until reduced by half, about 15 minutes. Strain, discard all solids and return brodo to pot. Set pot over a low flame and keep brodo at a low simmer until ready to serve.

2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl mix ground beef with soy sauce, chopped parsley, egg and spices until well combined. Using wet hands, roll beef into golf-ball-size meatballs. Arrange meatballs on a large baking sheet and roast on center rack until just rosy, or 125 degrees, at center, about 10 minutes. Let rest at least 5 minutes before serving.

3. Meanwhile make grits: In a medium pot heat remaining oil. Add grits and stir to coat. Pour in 6 cups water and bring to a simmer. Cook grits, stirring often, until tender and creamy, about 30-40 minutes. If necessary, add splashes of water to keep grits pourable. Stir in 4 tablespoons butter, remaining grated Parmesan and season to taste with salt.

4. Distribute grits among 4 bowls. Top with meatballs and pour ¼ cup brodo over top. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with grated Parmesan.

Okra stew with catfish over JuneBaby's cornbread

Cornbread ingredients

94 grams of coarse-grind cornmeal

72 grams of fine or medium-grind cornmeal

140 grams of all-purpose flour

13 grams of light brown sugar

½ teaspoon Kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

230 grams whey or buttermilk

145 grams grapeseed or other neutral oil

1 egg

Directions

1. Place seasoned cast-iron corn pans or a 10-inch cast-iron skillet in a 350-degree F oven to heat.

2. Mix all the dry ingredients in a stainless-steel bowl. Make sure to break up the brown sugar.

3. Whisk together buttermilk, oil and egg.

4. With a rubber spatula, fold the buttermilk mixture into the cornmeal mixture, until there are no dry lumps.

5. Spoon or pipe the batter into the cavities of the corn pan, or pour into the skillet.

6. Bake on convection mode about 11 minutes (if using corn pans) or 18 to 20 minutes (if using skillet), or until the cornbread is lightly golden brown on top. Bake slightly longer if not using a convection oven.

7. Brush cornbread with equal parts warmed butter and sorghum.

Okra stew ingredients

600 grams onions, small dice

15 grams galic, thin slices

3000 grams San Marzano tomatoes, crushed

40 grams berbere spice mix (see below for ingredients)

1000 grams okra, sliced into rings

To taste, African Bird's Eye chili, finely ground

Salt

Aged sherry vinegar

1/2 lb. catfish

Directions

1. Crush tomatoes without skin. In a large pot sauté onions on medium heat. Add in garlic and continue to sweat ingredients for 5 minutes on medium heat. Stir to avoid color and then add in spice mix.

2. As soon as you smell the spices add in tomatoes and cook on medium for 30 minutes. Stir to avoid sticking. Add in okra and chili powder. Cook until okra is tender. Season pot with salt and vinegar to taste. Add more chili powder if you like it spicy!

3. Dice and saute the catfish and fold into stew at the end.

Salare's Berbere spice ingredients

15 grams garlic powder

30 grams BLK pepper

20 grams Cardamon in pod

10 grams true cinnamon

5 grams chili flakes

30 grams white sesame seeds

20 grams onion powder

15 grams coriander

15 grams fenugreek seed

Grind all ingredients in a spice grinder or Vitamix. Pass through fine sieve.



