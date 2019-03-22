"The Conners" is coming back for Season 2 without Roseanne Barr

The Conners have proven they can thrive without Rosanne Barr. ABC's highest-rated new comedy series, "The Conners," has been renewed for a second season, the network announced in a press release Friday. The "Roseanne" spinoff show is set to return for Season 2 in the fall, despite losing its namesake character.

"The Conners" debuted in October 2018 and centers on the family of Roseanne Conner, formerly played by Roseanne Barr, coping with her sudden death due to an opioid overdose. Stars Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Ames McNamara are all planning to return for Season 2.

"We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conners family," said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. "This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humor and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves."

The series emerged after the cancellation of "Roseanne," which had a huge revival in 2018 before ABC pulled the plug following Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Obama. ABC quickly ordered 10 episodes of the spinoff after Barr agreed to forgo any creative or financial participation in it.

The Season 2 announcement comes just after Barr returned to standup comedy and slammed ABC in an obscenity-laced set at the Laugh Factory in Las Vegas. On stage, Barr joked about feeling suicidal after ABC pulled the plug on her sitcom — and she had a few harsh words for the network.

"When you get fired, you get real suicidal," Barr told the crowd. "But I'd never kill myself because that would make too many f***ing people happy, and I'm not about making people happy."