CBS News to partner with the Texas Tribune Festival

Austin, Texas— The Texas Tribune Festival, Texas' multi-day celebration of news and civic engagement, and CBS News announced a media partnership today to bring together two leading news organizations for a look at important political issues, shifting trends and what the current state of our democracy means for the people of Texas and across the nation.

As part of the media partnership, interviews by some of CBS News' leading political correspondents at TribFest will appear across CBS News platforms. The newsmaking conversations will focus on the midterm elections, critical policy issues shaping public sentiment and the looming 2024 presidential race. TribFest takes place in person in downtown Austin from Sept. 22-24.

Steve Kornacki moderated a panel called "Will Congress Ever Come Together on Immigration?" with speakers Pete Aguilar and Will Hurd at the Texas Tribune Festival on Sept. 29, 2018. Erich Schlegel for The Texas Tribune

"We are very excited to welcome CBS News into this new partnership as we return to downtown Austin leading panels, in-depth conversations and one-on-one interviews," said Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune.

The Festival interviews taking place as part of the Texas Tribune Festival and CBS News partnership include:

Book talk: Major Garrett and David Becker on "the big lie" [Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m. CDT] – CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and national election expert David Becker on their new book about upholding democracy in the age of "the big lie." This panel discussion will be moderated by Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith.



Live taping of CBS News' "The Takeout with Major Garrett" podcast [Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. CDT] - For a special edition of "The Takeout," CBS News' Major Garrett interviews Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin.

The Texas Tribune Festival is known for positioning lawmakers, changemakers, industry leaders and reformers from across the nation to lead conversations on policy, politics, the media and technology. Now in its 12th year, TribFest returns to Austin's iconic Congress Avenue after two years of fully virtual events, welcoming the public to multiple days of programming with unexpected talent mashups and must-see interviews on public and higher education, transportation, immigration, technology, the media industry and more.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan public media organization whose mission is to promote civic engagement and discourse on public policy, politics, government and other matters of statewide interest.