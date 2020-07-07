Texas shatters daily record with over 10,000 new coronavirus cases

Texas has once again broken its single-day record for new coronavirus cases. The state reported 10,028 new cases Tuesday as officials warned that hospitals are reaching capacity.

The previous daily record was 8,260 new cases on July 4. There are now more than 200,000 cases across the state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The state also set a new record for single-day deaths, with 60.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have more than doubled in Texas over the last two weeks. Officials reported 9,268 people were sick with coronavirus in state hospitals Tuesday — another daily record.

Officials across the state fear hospitals could soon hit capacity.

An average of 13.5% of tests now come back positive, as of Monday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott previously warned that a positivity rate of over 10% would be a red flag for the state.

Deaths remain lower across the state compared to other states with large surges. As of Tuesday, 2,715 people have died of the virus in Texas.

Abbott began one of the nation's most aggressive reopening strategies in May as experts warned that relaxed social distancing measures would cause a resurgence of the virus. Last week, the Republican governor reversed course, issuing an executive order requiring face masks in public and limited gatherings of more than 10 people.

After a number of sheriffs said they refuse to enforce Abbott's order, the governor blasted local leaders, calling on them to "show action, not absenteeism."

"If local officials enforce the mask order, it will slow the spread of the coronavirus," he told CBS Beaumont, Texas, affiliate KFDM-TV. "They just now need to step up and begin to enforce the orders that are already in place."

According to The Associated Press, New York and Florida are the only other states to surpass 10,000 new cases in a single day. New York reached that number in April, but Florida reported over 11,400 cases on Saturday.