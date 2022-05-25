Watch CBS News
World

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sends condolences over "awful shooting in Texas"

/ CBS/AFP

Biden speaks on Texas school shooting
"It's time to act": Biden addresses Texas elementary school mass shooting 09:10

Davos, Switzerland — The president of war-torn Ukraine weighed in Wednesday on the Texas school shooting that left at least 19 children dead, saying it was "terrible to have victims of shooters in peaceful times."

"I would like to express my condolences to all of the relatives and family members of the children who were killed in an awful shooting in Texas in a school," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"This is terrible to have victims of shooters in peaceful times," he said by video link at a conference on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss Russia's invasion of his country.

zelenskyy-davos-wef.jpg
A screengrab taken from video shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, via remote video link from Kyiv, Ukraine, May 23, 2022. Reuters

An 18-year-gunman killed at least 19 young children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday.

The attack in Uvalde — a small community about an hour from the Mexican border — was the deadliest US school shooting in years, and the latest in a spree of bloody gun violence across America.

"I feel it is my personal tragedy when children are killed in Texas, and now in my country Russian military is killing our children," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier this month, U.N. humanitarian agency figures showed that at least 238 children had been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its assault on February 24, with at least 347 more injured.

First published on May 25, 2022 / 5:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Agence France-Presse contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.