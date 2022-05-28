Watch CBS News
Anonymous donor to pay $175K for funeral expenses of Texas school shooting victims, Abbott says

Police: "Wrong decision" to delay confronting gunman
Texas police: "Wrong decision" to delay confronting gunman 04:59

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday an anonymous donor paid $175,000 for the funerals of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two teachers died in the massacre. 

"We appreciate that anonymous donor for his generosity," Abbott said. "And we will ensure that those resources get into the right hands."

Texas School Shooting Social Media
Crosses with the names of Tuesday's shooting victims are placed outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022.  Jae C. Hong / AP

During the Friday afternoon briefing, the governor also outlined a series of mental health services for those affected by one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

"No family who is suffering from incalculable heartbreak at this time will have to worry about a single cost with regard to anything concerning this travesty," Abbott said.

As more information continues to become available to the public about Tuesday's shooting, authorities announced on Friday that the decision by the on-site commander to delay breaching the classroom was the "wrong decision."

Abbott acknowledged that he was "misled" when initially briefed about the police response. 

"The information that I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate," he said. "And I'm absolutely livid about that."

The motive behind the nation's deadliest school shooting since Newton, Connecticut, is still under investigation. Authorities say the gunman had no known criminal or mental health history.

