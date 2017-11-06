Texas church shooting: How was Devin Patrick Kelley discharged from the Air Force?

As details about the man who shot dozens, killing at least 26 in a Sutherland Springs, Texas church Sunday emerge, initial reports coming from the small town about 35 miles southeast of San Antonio claimed the shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, had been dishonorably discharged from the Air Force. In fact, Kelley, who served in logistics readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 to 2014, and received a bad conduct discharge, according Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek.

Kelley was court-martialed in 2012 for two counts of assault on his then-wife and assault on their child, Stefanek said. In addition to the bad conduct discharge, Kelley also received a reduction in rank and confinement for 12 months.

The Air Force tells CBS News Kelley's case was a general court martial, the most serious level of military trial proceedings, reserved for allegations similar to felonies in civilian jurisdictions.

While personnel tried under general court martial can be subject to dishonorable discharge, Kelley received the less severe bad conduct discharge.

The use of a general court martial, as opposed to the less serious special court martial, is a sign that the initial charges against Kelley carried the potential for both dishonorable discharge and more than a year in confinement, said Benjamin Spencer, a Professor of Law at the University of Virginia who currently serves as a reserve officer in the Judge Advocate General's Corps of the U.S. Army.

"They key difference between dishonorable discharge and bad conduct, as kind of a rule of thumb, is that a bad conduct discharge is for behavior that rises to the level of a misdemeanor, and a dishonorable discharge rises to the level of a felony," Spencer told CBS News on Monday. "The place where this gets relevant to something like firearms is that a dishonorable discharge gets treated like a felony conviction."

Federal law prohibits those who have been dishonorably discharged from buying a firearm, but the law does not prohibit those who have received a bad conduct discharge. Texas law prohibits those with domestic violence convictions from owning firearms, but it is not clear if Kelley's bad conduct discharge for assaults on his then-wife and their child fall under that provision.

Kelley did not have a license to carry firearms, Texas Department of Public Safety regional director Freeman Martin said Monday. However he did undergo a criminal background check through the department in order to obtain a license for a position as an unarmed security guard, and was cleared, Martin said.