Ukrainian woman who owns Texas bakery donates proceeds to her homeland's military

People from all around the world have united in support of Ukraine — including the owner of a small bakery in Texas.

Anna Afanasieva left her family in Odessa, Ukraine, years ago to start a new life in the U.S. She ended up in San Antonio, Texas, and just over a year ago opened Laika Cheesecakes & Espresso.

But her loved ones, spanning three generations, are still in Ukraine trying to escape.

"I am trying really hard to evacuate them now," she said. 

The 28-year-old felt like she had to do something — so she decided that all weekend sales at her cheesecake shop would go toward helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

What she didn't expect was a crowd of people, some lined up for hours, to show Afanasieva and other Ukrainians how much they cared.

She raised more than $72,000 in one weekend and plans to keep accepting donations.

"This is the least I can do," Afanasieva told CBS News. "I'm not trying to make a hero out of myself either, because the heroes — they are all there and they are fighting." 

First published on March 7, 2022 / 7:21 PM

