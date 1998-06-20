Terry Murray Heading To Panthers

The Florida Panthers, who finished with the second-worst record in the NHL this season, have called a news conference for Sunday where they are expected to name former Philadelphia Flyers coach Terry Murray as their new coach.

The Panthers have scheduled a news conference for 3:00 p.m. EDT but had no further comment. However, the Miami Herald reported Saturday that Murray, the younger brother of Panthers general manager Bryan Murray, was expected to be named the team's third coach. The report also said negotiations could have stretched to Monday.

"This isn't anything out of the norm in my view of things over the last eight or nine years," Terry Murray told the newspaper. "Everyone seems to have an agent now and negotiations go back and forth."

This would mark the second time Terry Murray replaced his brother as coach. When Bryan Murray was fired by the Washington Capitals in January 1990, Terry Murray was named as his successor and guided the Capitals to the Wales Conference finals. Terry Murray compiled a 163-134-28 record in Washington before being fired in January 1994.

In his first season as coach of the Flyers in 1994-95, Terry Murray guided the Flyers to the Eastern Conference finals, where they lost to the New Jersey Devils. In 1996-97, he guided the Flyers to their first Stanley Cup Finals in 10 years, but faced heavy criticism and was fired after the team was swept by the Detroit Red Wings.

Murray had a 118-64-30 record in three years with the Flyers, for whom he served as a scout this past season.

Bryan Murray took over as coach of the Panthers when Doug MacLean was fired on Nov. 24, 1997. The Panthers finished 24-43-15, missing the playoffs for the first time since 1995.

While Bryan Murray helped build the team that made a surprising run to the 1996 Stanley Cup Finals, he came under fire for a series of questionable trades that contributed to the Panthers' rapid fall.

Murray engineered the trade of winger Stu Barnes and defenseman Jason Woolley to the Pittsburgh Penguins for center Chris Wells. He also sent the Panthers' first-round draft choice - the lottery winner which ended up with Tampa Bay -- to the San Jose Sharks for left wing Viktor Kozlov earlier this season.

