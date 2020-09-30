NFL postpones Titans-Steelers game after coronavirus outbreak

The NFL has postponed Sunday's matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans after several Titans players tested positive for coronavirus. The announcement marks the first schedule change of the season due to positive test results.

"The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," the league said in a statement Wednesday. "Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible."

The Titans, who closed their facilities "out of an abundance of caution" on Tuesday, were working through the process of confirming the positive cases and testing the rest of the team. Four Titans players and five other personnel have tested positive for the virus, according to NFL Network. The Vikings, who played the Titans last Sunday, also closed their facilities, but have yet to report any positive cases. The team is still on schedule to play the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

This is the first outbreak among an NFL team during the season. A string of cancellations could spell disaster for the league's schedule in the coming weeks.