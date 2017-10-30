Teen sought in girl's shotgun death turns self in at CBS DFW news station

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas -- A Texas teenager sought in a girl's shotgun death turned himself in at the CBS DFW news studios and confessed on camera before police arrested him, the station reports.

Sebastian Ramirez-Barcenas, 18, was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death in Tarrant County on Saturday night of 15-year-old Makayla Davis, who Ramirez-Barcenas told the station was his girlfriend.

Ramirez-Barcenas showed up at the Dallas studios with two friends around 5:30 p.m. Sunday as staff there was preparing to air its evening broadcast. He said Davis' death was an accident.

The staff contacted police, who later arrived to arrest Ramirez-Barcenas. Before officers arrived, Ramirez-Barcenas said that he accidentally shot Davis while cleaning a shotgun that belonged to her brother.

"I didn't know it was loaded. They told me it wasn't loaded," Ramirez-Barcenas told the station, crying.

He said Davis had just walked into the room when the incident happened. He claims he didn't pull the trigger.

"It just went off. When I racked it back, it just went off," he said in front of news cameras. "I killed my girlfriend. I killed the person I love. I love her a lot. It was an accident."

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has previously said it was a possibility Davis was killed when Ramirez-Barcenas was mishandling the shotgun. After his arrest, sheriff's spokesman David McClelland told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram his office is keeping "all options open" and wouldn't say whether the death was accidental until after investigators had a chance to interview the suspect.