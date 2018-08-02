Teen gets Tom Brady to sign her arm, tattoos his signature the next day

Nineteen-year-old Megan Uhrynowski says she has been a die-hard Patriots fan "forever." Now, she'll have to be a Pat's fan for the rest of her life — or at least, a Tom Brady fan.

Uhrynowski went to the team's training camp on Monday, where the star quarterback was greeting frenzied fans and signing jerseys, footballs — and even body parts — for them. When Brady made his way to Uhrynowski, she stuck out her arm and had him sign it with a black marker. But that was only part of her plan.

"He comes up to me and I'm like, 'Tom, I will literally have this tattooed on my arm if you sign my arm. And he just actually looked me in my eyes and smirked and was like, 'Oh my God,' and signed it," Uhrynowski told CBS Boston station WBZ.

Megan Uhrynowski

"I would totally consider myself a die-hard fan. I watch every game," the college student from Connecticut told CBS News. "I knew right then and there that I was getting the tattoo. As soon as he signed my arm I was like, yup, I'm going tomorrow to get this."

That is exactly what she did. Less than 24 hours later, she had a tattoo artist copy Brady's signature and ink it permanently on her wrist, just below the spot he signed. She had only met the five-time Super Bowl camp for a few seconds, but after an hour in a tattoo parlor, Brady will be with her for life.

"It hurt pretty badly," she told WBZ. "But I was like, it will be over in an hour. It will be totally worth it."

It was a major sign of commitment, but Uhrynowski doesn't appear to have any regrets. "My sister was like, 'That's the coolest thing ever,'" the teen said. "My dad was hesitant, like, 'It's going to be forever.' And I'm like, 'I know, but Tom Brady is the GOAT [greatest of all time] and that's forever.'"