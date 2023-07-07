Teen arrested in connection with Baltimore shooting that killed 2, injured 28

Police search for suspects in Baltimore shooting

Baltimore police arrested a 17-year-old male on Friday morning in connection with a mass shooting Sunday in South Baltimore that left two people dead and 28 injured, authorities said in a news statement. Members of the homicide and SWAT teams arrested the suspect at 7:00 a.m., police said.

The teenager is being charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, and reckless endangerment among other charges.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for developments.