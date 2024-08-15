Here's how much it costs to see Team USA gymnastics compete this fall

Fans of Team USA gymnastics can watch the athletes — including star athlete Simone Biles — compete live this fall for a whole lot less than it would have cost to go to Paris or purchase tickets for Olympic events.

The winning American team is going on a "Gold Over America Tour" (GOAT), a concert-style victory lap after Team USA won nine medals in the sport at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Team USA gymnastics had won the most medals of any other team — 10 — before U.S. competitor Jordan Chiles was stripped of her bronze medal over a technicality. That placed Team USA in a tie with China, which also earned nine total medals in gymnastics events.

Some of the most recognizable names in the sport, including Biles, will perform on the tour, which will make stops in 30 U.S. cities. It kicks off in Oceanside, California, in September and concludes in Detroit, Michigan in November.

Whereas tickets to Olympic events in which competitors earned medals ran from about $110 to $700, according to an official ticketing guide, fans can see the medalists perform this fall on the GOAT tour for as little as $30 per ticket.

The GOAT tour's website describes it as a "pop concert-style spectacle" led by Biles that "is an exhilarating display of jaw-dropping athleticism and high-energy choreography with an inspirational message of hope, strength, resilience, and determination." It runs about 110 minutes, with an intermission.

How much do tickets cost?

Individual tickets are available for as little as $30 before fees for a standard ticket in the 300 section of United Center arena in Chicago, Illinois, to a Sept. 29 performance, according to Ticketmaster.

Tickets to a performance at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 1 are available for as little as $35 through Ticketmaster. The lowest-priced individual ticket to a show in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 18 is also $35.

On Oct. 5, fans can see the star gymnasts perform in Brooklyn, New York, for as low as $45.45, including fees.

Highest priced cities

By contrast, some cities' lowest available ticket prices are over $100. For one of the tour-opening performances in Oceanside, California, on Sept. 17, the cheapest ticket available is $188, including fees, through ticketing partner AXS.

Prices may climb higher if they hit the resale market. To date, none of the performances are sold out.