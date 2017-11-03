Teacher apologizes for math problem about 9/11 attacks

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. -- What was supposed to be just another problem to solve for a freshman math class has turned into a controversy after a teacher used the Sept. 11 attacks as a word problem on a test.

CBS Boston reports the Newburyport High School teacher used specifics from the terrorist attacks, down to the flight number, asking students to calculate how long United Airlines Flight 175 was in the air before it hit the World Trade Center.

Many in the community took offense to the problem, considering local resident Tom Pecorelli died on American Airlines Flight 11 that day.

"It's pretty offensive. 9/11 is a serious tragedy. Thousands of people died that day," said student Andrew Kress.

Pat Bavis' younger brother, Mark, was one of the 206 people with Massachusetts ties who was killed in the attacks. Mark, who was a professional hockey scout from Roslindale, was aboard United Flight 175.

"I understand trying to teach education. They're supposed to be mentors for kids. Definitely the wrong example," Pat Bavis said. "This is sacred people, sacred grounds. You don't bring anything like 9/11 like that. That's just totally wrong."

While some were certainly offended by this math problem, some parents and students accept the teacher's apology.

"She's a nice woman. I think she just made an honest mistake," said senior Landyn Murphy.

One parent, Nicole O'Connor, whose son is in the class, agreed.

"I told her, 'Thank you for the apology, but no worries.' Teachers don't grow and become better teachers if they don't try new things," said O'Connor.

The school released a statement in response to the incident that reads in part: "This was an exercise in poor judgment by the educator who intended to use the historical event as a mechanism to engage students in thoughtful discussion."