Taylor Swift sings surprise song after fan's post honoring late brother goes viral

A Taylor Swift fan was brought to tears when the artist sang "Daylight" at Saturday's concert in Minneapolis.

Swift has started an online (and live) phenomenon by performing two mostly different surprise songs every night of her Eras Tour.

The fan had tweeted the request Saturday morning before the concert. Her tweet has since been seen 1.5 million times.

"hi @taylorswift13 its been 5 years today since my brother died," she tweeted. "I have tickets to see you tonight in A13, row 14. it would mean EVERYTHING to me if you could please sing daylight as one of the surprise songs. i love you soo much and youre going to make this hard day better."

Shortly after the performance, the woman tweeted that she couldn't believe what had happened.

"How i made it out alive tonight is honestly unknown to me," she tweeted.

The woman shared a reaction video of the moment Swift began singing the song, which appears on Swift's 2019 album "Lover." The fan said the "hard day" was perfect because of Swift and added that she knew her brother was there with her in spirit.

Swift's other surprise song was "Dear John," from her 2010 album "Speak Now." It was the first time in 11 years that she'd performed the song, written about her ex John Mayer, for a live concert.

"I'm 33 years old. I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19," she said during the show. "I'm not putting this album out so you can go on the internet and defend me against someone you think I wrote a song about someone 14 million years ago."