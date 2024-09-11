Taylor Swift drove more than 337,000 visitors to vote.gov with Kamala Harris endorsement

Taylor Swift's post endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the White House on Tuesday drove at least 337,826 users to visit the site vote.gov, a sign of the potential effect her decision to speak out could have on November's election.

Vote.gov is run by a federal agency known as the General Services Administration, in partnership with the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. The site includes information about how to register to vote and cast a ballot, and directs users to state sites where they can register.

In an Instagram post after the presidential debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump, Swift wrote that she would be voting for Harris and Gov. Tim Walz, her Democratic running mate. She urged her fans to do their own research and make their voices heard in November.

"I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it's much easier to vote early," she wrote, sharing a custom link to vote.gov in a corresponding Instagram story.

A spokesperson for the GSA said 337,826 users had visited vote.gov through Swift's link as of 2 p.m. Eastern Time Wednesday. The spokesperson noted that new voters must ultimately sign up to vote through their own state-specific website.

Taylor Swift's Instagram story urging fans to register to vote on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Taylor Swift / Instagram

Harris' campaign quickly embraced the support of one of the world's most influential pop stars. The campaign soon began selling Harris-Walz friendship bracelets, the fashion accessory that millions of Swift fans have worn to her Eras Tour around the world. The bracelets sold out by Wednesday.

Swift has demonstrated an ability to get her supporters to register to vote in the past. In 2023, she urged fans to sign up at vote.org, and more than 35,000 people answered the call.

The Pennsylvania native first waded into politics in 2018, when she endorsed the Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen for Senate in Tennessee. "In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," Swift wrote at the time. Bredesen ultimately lost to Republican Marsha Blackburn.

In her endorsement of Harris, Swift wrote that the vice president "fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," and called her "a steady-handed, gifted leader."

She signed her post "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady," a reference to comments by Sen. JD Vance, former President Donald Trump's running mate. In a 2021 interview, Vance said that the country was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable in their own lives."

On Fox News on Wednesday, Vance questioned the impact of Swift's endorsement.

"We admire Taylor Swift's music, but I don't think most Americans, whether they like her music or are fans of hers or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans," Vance said.

contributed to this report.