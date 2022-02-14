"More than one ring tonight": Rams' Taylor Rapp celebrates Super Bowl win by proposing to his girlfriend on the field

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl rings on Sunday night, but it wasn't the only ring third-year safety Taylor Rapp got to celebrate. Surrounded by teammates, friends, family, and a whole lot of blue and yellow confetti, the 24-year-old got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend on the field.

The Rams posted a video of the proposal on their Instagram account on Sunday, captioning the moment with "MORE THAN ONE RING TONIGHT!"

Rapp and his girlfriend, Dani Johnson, have been dating for more than three years. In March 2021, for Johnson's birthday, Rapp posted a sweet tribute on Instagram to "the one person who holds me accountable and makes sure I stay true to myself no matter what."

"If everyone had just a fraction of your kind, compassionate, and loving heart, this world would be a much better place," Rapp wrote of Johnson, along with a photo of the two. "You make me a better person every single day. Thank you for being my best friend and such a great partner to do life with."

The proposal happened on the field as Los Angeles was celebrating their win, the team's first since 2000. Rapp made seven tackles during Sunday's game, helping his team secure their 23-20 victory over Cincinnati.

Rapp, who was a second-round pick in 2019, is now one of the Rams' top defenders, according to CBS Sports. He finished the season with 94 tackles, six pass deflections and a career-high of four interceptions.

Rapp wasn't the only Rams player to celebrate Sunday's win with a life-changing personal moment.

Wide receiver Van Jefferson had to bail on the on-field celebrations after the game to rush to the hospital. His wife and high school sweetheart, Samaria Jefferson, had to be taken to the hospital in the middle of the game to give birth to their second child.

Jefferson later posted a photo of him and his newborn son on his Instagram with the caption "x2!"