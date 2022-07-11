Taylor Hawkins' son honors him with performance of Foo Fighters' song "My Hero"

Music world mourns loss of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins after his death in Colombia

Taylor Hawkins' son, Shane, honored him with a special performance with a local band. The 16-year-old played drums for The Alive's performance of the Foo Fighters' song "My Hero" in Laguna Beach, California, Entertainment Tonight reports.

A TikTok user @lagtownsfinest recorded the special moment, saying Shane dedicated the song to his late dad, who died suddenly in March. In another video of the performance, the TikTok user wrote: "Not a dry eye in the crowd, such a touching tribute to his dad."

The band The Alive thanked the teen for joining them during their performance. "July 4 Thanks to the Laguna Beach community, police (for not shutting us down)," the band wrote on Instagram. "Special thanks to [Shane Hawkins] for sitting in."

The Alive has a connection to the late drummer – they opened up for his cover band, and for the Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza Chile just two weeks before Hawkins' death, according to Variety.

Hawkins was raised in Laguna Beach and played with the Foo Fighters for the 25 years. The band was set to perform in Bogotá, Colombia, when the 50-year-old was found dead in his hotel room.

An exact cause of death was not announced, and the National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to investigate, the attorney general said. Among the drugs found by a urine toxicological test performed by officials were marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines, the statement said.

Following the drummer's death, the Foo Fighters announced the band would hold two concerts this September — one in London and one in Los Angeles — to honor him. The shows will feature the Hawkins family, the other members of the band and a yet-unannounced group of musicians that Hawkins "idolized," the band said.