Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Casino partially evacuated after 2 "crude" explosive devices found

Two explosive devices were discovered hidden at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday and Monday, prompting partial evacuations, the police said Monday.

The devices were deactivated and removed from the premises, the Seminole Police Department said in a statement.

The first "crude concealed device with fireworks components" was found in a men's room next to the casino shortly before midnight on Sunday night. The device was "quickly deactivated with cooperation and support from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Team," the police said. "Part of the casino was immediately evacuated, then reopened about 3 a.m., after the device was deactivated and removed."

During the investigation prompted by the first device, a second concealed explosive was discovered in a men's room shortly after noon on Monday in the mezzanine area of the casino, the Seminole Police Department said. The mezzanine area was evacuated and the second device was also deactivated and removed with help from Hillsborough County Sheriff's Bomb Disposal Team.

The Seminole Police Department said it was working with the FBI and reviewing surveillance video as part of the ongoing investigation.

All areas of the casino have reopened, police said Monday.