Tampa Bay Rays say Opening Day is a "great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor"

The Tampa Bay Rays on Twitter have called for the arrest of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency technician who was killed by police in March. The team on Friday morning tweeted: "Today is Opening Day, which means it's a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor."

Today is Opening Day, which means it's a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 24, 2020

The team followed up the tweet announcing a $100,000 donation to local groups. The contribution, which will run annually, is meant to "build power within communities that have been historically overlooked and purposefully disadvantaged because of systemic racism."

The organizations include the NAACP's Hillsborough County Branch, the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, Inc., and the Pinellas County Urban League, which provides economic empowerment and educational opportunities for residents.

Taylor, 26, was fatally shot by police on March 25 during a drug raid as she slept in her Louisville home. Police did not find any narcotics during the search.

None of the three officers involved have been charged. One of the officers, Sergeant Brett Hankison, was fired from the Louisville police department. The two others, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, were placed on administrative leave.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is investigating the case, but activists and supporters of Taylor believe the investigation isn't moving fast enough.

Last month, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred mentioned Taylor while addressing the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of this year's draft. "For many reasons, these are unprecedented times in our county, and painful times," Manfred said. "We share in the sadness and outrage that has resulted in the national tragedies that include the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and others."

"Tonight, I join our 30 club baseball operations officials as they recognize, on behalf of our entire industry that systemic racism and inequality are devastating problems. That we can each do more to help. That baseball can do more as an institution. That Black Lives Matter and that we are united for change," he added.

"This moment is a call to action to acknowledge the ills that exist, to show solidarity with the Black community in its efforts to end racism and injustice. We want to utilize the platform afforded by our game to be not only allies but active participants in social change."

Pro-athletes, including NBA players such as LeBron James and Tobias Harris, have kept Taylor's name in the spotlight. The WNBA will allow players to wear Taylor's name on their jerseys, along with other victims killed in alleged acts of police brutality or racial violence.