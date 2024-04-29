Suzanne Morphew's death declared a homicide nearly 4 years after she was reported missing in Colorado

Autopsy complete for Suzanne Morphew Autopsy complete for Suzanne Morphew 00:27

Suzanne Morphew's death has been determined to be a homicide. The autopsy report was released by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Monday.

According to the CBI, the agencies investigating the Morphew case have determined her death to be "Homicide by undetermined means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine intoxication."

"The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and our law enforcement partners understand and appreciate the public interest surrounding this case," said CBI Director Chris Schaefer in a statement. "The investigative team assembled to work this case continues to follow the evidence and only the evidence as we seek justice for Suzanne's death."

Suzanne Morphew Suzanne Morphew/Facebook

According to the National Institutes of Health, "Butorphanol is a synthetic opioid which is used as a nasal spray for treatment of migraine headaches and parenterally as a narcotic analgesic for moderate-to-severe pain or as an adjunct to general anesthesia."

The NIH also cites the butorphanol-azaperone-medetomidine combination as being "effective, safe, and easy-to-use protocols in bears" when conducting "immobilization."

The remains of the missing Colorado mom were found last fall, more than three years after she was first reported missing. Morphew's remains were located last fall during a search on Sept. 22, 2023, in the area of Moffat in Saguache County.

Morphew was last seen on Mother's Day nearly four years ago, May 10, 2020. Her disappearance made national headlines and the investigation was featured on the CBS News show "48 Hours."

Suzanne Morphew left behind two teenage daughters and a husband, Barry Morphew, who was not only the prime suspect in her disappearance, he was also charged with her murder.

The site where Suzanne Morphew's remains were found in September 2023. CBI

Investigators were searching in the area of Moffat in Saguache County on an investigation not related to the Morphew disappearance when her remains were discovered.

Suzanne disappeared after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother's Day 2020 and what happened next remains a mystery. Her bicycle was found down a steep ravine off Chaffee County Road 225 from Highway 50. Deputies said that the bicycle did not look like it was involved in a crash and there was not any blood at the scene. After she went missing, Barry Morphew told CBS News Colorado that he believed she was abducted before he was subsequently arrested for her murder in 2021.

A judge dismissed the case against Barry Morphew in April 2022. At the time, the 11th Judicial District Attorney, Linda Stanley, filed the motion to "dismiss without prejudice" which means that prosecutors could file charges against Barry Morphew at a later date.

The CBI said that the autopsy results were shared with the Morphew family as soon as the coroner received it.

No arrests have been made since her remains have been located. The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530 or emailing cdps_suzannemorphew_tipline@state.co.us.