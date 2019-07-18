Greek police name suspect in U.S. scientist's murder and rape

Man arrested in slaying of U.S. scientist in Greece

Athens, Greece — Greek authorities have identified a suspect accused of the brutal killing and rape of American scientist Suzanne Eaton. Yiannis Paraskakis, 27, was identified by local police in a tweet Thursday.

Paraskakis has been charged with the rape and murder of Eaton, 59, who disappeared on July 2 while attending a conference near Chania and whose body was found six days later in an abandoned underground storage site used during World War II.

Police said the suspect told them he had hit Eaton twice with his car before abducting her.

A public prosecutor waived the suspect's privacy rights citing public safety concerns, and the need to assist an investigation of his possible involvement in other offenses.

Yiannis Paraskakis AP

"It's hard to imagine she's gone," Eaton's longtime friend and fellow scientist Rebecca Heald told CBS News. "Suzanne was an amazing combination of grace and beauty and strength."

Eaton was an award-winning molecular biologist and was living in Germany, where she worked for the Max Planck Institute, a world-renowned research organization. In a statement, the institute said they were "deeply shocked and disturbed by the tragic event" and called Eaton an "outstanding and inspiring scientist."

"The legacy of her scientific achievements will live on and continue to inspire young scientists and also the legacy as a person will continue with her family," Heald said.

Holly Williams contributed to this report.