Suspicious item spurs evacuation at Boston's Logan airport, turns out to be a PlayStation

By Matthew Tursi

/ CBS News

A suspicious item that spurred a bomb squad response and evacuation during the holiday weekend at Boston's Logan International Airport turned out to be a PlayStation video game console.

Transportation Security Administration agents checking luggage late Sunday afternoon for a Delta Air Lines flight raised concerns over the potentially suspicious item, Massachusetts State Police said.

The bomb squad was called in and all passengers in Terminal A were evacuated while officers investigated and swept the area.

State police said the suspicious device was a PlayStation that was in "a degraded condition caused by age or damage" that produced an abnormal image when X-rayed.

An all-clear was eventually given in the terminal, allowing passengers to return.

Recently, a blade hidden inside a cane caused another stir for TSA agents at the airport.

