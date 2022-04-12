Surprise find in cane at Boston's Logan airport: a long blade

A traveler with a concealed blade in tow was stopped at a checkpoint in Boston's Logan International Airport last week, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Agency spokesperson Dan Velez tweeted out a picture of the cane with its handle twisted off, revealing the long blade within.

The man was questioned by Massachusetts State Police after the discovery last Tuesday and was allowed to proceed through the airport once he surrendered the cane.

A traveler at Boston Logan International Airport tried to get through a security checkpoint with a blade concealed inside of a cane, the TSA says. Twitter/@TSA_NewEngland

The TSA said the man apparently had "no idea" the blade was present.