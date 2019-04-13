Powerful storm rips through Franklin, Texas

Nearly a dozen people in Franklin, Texas, were injured after a powerful storm hit the community Saturday, damaging homes and other property, authorities said. Robertson County Texas Sheriff Gerald Yezak said a suspected tornado hit Franklin, a small city about 125 miles south of Dallas.

Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't thought to be life-threatening, Yezak said. About a dozen others were treated at the scene for minor injuries, including people who had to be extricated from their homes, he added. Two were injured when the suspected tornado touched down near the cities of Hearne and Franklin.

Two mobile homes were damaged, some cars were overturned and power lines were toppled, CBS affiliate KWTX reported.

National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers said the agency received reports of downed trees, and damage to buildings and a transmission tower. The storms are part of a large system moving through the southern U.S.

