Suspect in slaying of 2 Ohio police officers jailed without bail

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The suspect in the fatal shooting of two Ohio police officers is being held without bail as the potential death penalty case proceeds. Thirty-year-old Quentin Smith is charged with aggravated murder in the Feb. 10 shootings of Westerville officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli.

They were responding to a 911 hang-up call at Smith's home in the Columbus suburb.

Prosecutors requested that the court deny bail for Smith, characterizing him as a danger to the community.

A public defender represented Smith during his initial appearance Tuesday in Franklin County Municipal Court and didn't object to him being jailed without bail.

Investigators say Smith was wounded when he exchanged gunfire with police. In court, he had one hand bandaged and the other arm hidden beneath his jail uniform.