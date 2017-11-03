Suspect in Ohio teacher's murder claims self-defense

CLEVELAND - The man accused of killing his future mother-in-law says there was a struggle and he acted in self-defense, reports CBS affiliate WOIO.

Melinda Pleskovic, 49, was found shot and stabbed to death on Oct. 23. Her future son-in-law, Jeffrey Scullin, Jr. was arrested a week later.

Scullin, 20, reportedly told detectives there was an argument and he grabbed a gun nearby in self-defense. There has been no explanation for the multiple stab wounds Pleskovic also suffered.

According to the station, court documents reveal DNA from both Pleskovic and Scullin was found on a knife inside a truck in the driveway of the Pleskovic's home. A gun was found in a car on Fair Street, where Scullin's father, a former Cleveland police officer, lives.

CBS affiliate WOIO

A police report from 2013 shows a 911 call where Scullin's father suffered a gunshot wound to the head, reports WOIO. Scullin, Jr. is quoted in the incident report, saying he did not know how his father's injury occurred.

Scullin, Jr., is facing charges including aggravated murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence and being held on $1 million bond

He was living with his fiance's parents at their Strongsville home. The 6th-grade teacher's body was found just days before Scullin and her daughter were supposed to be married. Scullin also served as a pallbearer at her funeral.

Both Scullin and Pleskovic's husband called 911.

Scullin told the 911 dispatcher, "she has blood all around her."

He told the dispatcher that he left the house as soon as he realized something was wrong, taking his young daughter and the Pleskovic's son outside.

Scullin's case is being sent to a Cuyahoga County grand jury. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 13.