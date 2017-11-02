Ohio teacher's accused murderer was a pallbearer at her funeral

CLEVELAND - The suspect in the murder of Ohio teacher, Melinda Pleskovic, not only went to her funeral last Saturday, but served as a pallbearer, reports CBS affiliate WOIO.

Video of several men carrying the casket out of a church on Saturday shows several people, including suspect Jeffrey Scullin Jr., who was to be Pleskovic's son-in-law.

Scullin was supposed to marry Pleskovic's daughter on the same day, in the same church, where Pleskovic's funeral was held.

Scullin and Pleskovic's daughter reportedly have a child together.

Scullin was arrested on a charge of aggravated murder Tuesday and was assigned a $1 million bond.

WOIO reports that according to Cuyahoga county probate court records, on Oct. 17, Scullin and Pleskovic's daughter, who are both 20, applied for a marriage license. They expected to marry Oct. 28 – but instead, he served as a pallbearer at the funeral of the woman he is accused of killing.

Four days before her death, Scullin reported to police an attempted aggravated burglary at the Pleskovic family home in Strongville. A police report from the incident states that Pleskovic was home at the time of the alleged incident.

Then, on Oct. 23, Pleskovic was found stabbed and shot in the family home. Scullin and Pleskovic's husband both called 911.

Scullin told the dispatcher, "she has blood all around her." He said he left the house as soon as he realized something was wrong, taking his young daughter and the Pleskovic's son with Downs Syndrome outside.

On Oct. 31, Scullin was arrested on a charge of aggravated murder.

A motive remains unclear.