Suspect arrested for plotting New York City attack in the name of ISIS

A 19-year-old has been arrested after allegedly texting with undercover agents that he planned an attack in the name of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Queens, New York, an official told CBS News' Paula Reid. The suspect will appear in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday.

Officials said in a statement that there is currently no public safety issue as a result of the arrest, CBS News' Pat Milton reports.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.