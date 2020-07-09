Supreme Court rules Manhattan prosecutor can access Trump financial records

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Manhattan's chief prosecutor can obtain troves of President Trump's business records and tax returns, a momentous defeat for the president in his efforts to shield his personal financial information from state investigators.

The high court ruled 7-2 in favor of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who is conducting a criminal investigation into the president's business dealings and hush-money payments made to two women who allegedly had affairs with the president years before he was elected. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented.

"Two hundred years ago, a great jurist of our Court established that no citizen, not even the President, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding. We reaffirm that principle today and hold that the President is neither absolutely immune from state criminal subpoenas seeking his private papers nor entitled to a heightened standard of need," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority.

Vance is seeking business records and tax returns dating back to 2011 from Mazars USA, Mr. Trump's longtime accounting firm. But the president and his attorneys had rebuffed Vance's efforts to obtain his financial information, arguing the president has "absolute immunity" from state criminal proceedings while in office.

But in a second set of disputes over congressional subpoenas from a trio of Democrat-led committees for Mr. Trump's business records, the Supreme Court sent the legal battle back to the lower courts, effectively ensuring the documents will remain out of public view until after the November presidential election.

The court ruled 7-2 in tossing out lower court rulings in favor of House Democrats who issued subpoenas to Mazars USA, Mr. Trump's longtime account firm, for his business records, and two banks, Deutsche Bank and Capital One, and kicking the case back to the lower courts.

"When Congress seeks information 'needed for intelligent legislative action,' it 'unquestionably' remains 'the duty of all citizens to cooperate,'" Roberts wrote for the court. "Congressional subpoenas for information from the President, however, implicate special concerns regarding the separation of powers. The courts below did not take adequate account of those concerns. "