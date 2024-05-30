Watch CBS News

Supreme Court allows NRA free speech lawsuit to move forward

The Supreme Court has unanimously ruled the National Rifle Association can move forward with a lawsuit against the former head of the New York State Department of Financial Services who pushed banks and insurance companies to sever ties with the gun rights group. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson and CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford have more on the decision, plus analysis of the ongoing jury deliberations in Donald Trump's criminal case.
