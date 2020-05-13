Listen: Supreme Court hears argument in cases over Electoral College members

Washington — The Supreme Court is set to consider Wednesday a pair of cases involving the Electoral College and whether states can require its presidential electors to cast their ballots for the candidate who wins the state's popular vote.

The high court is hearing arguments in the disputes via teleconference due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a decision from the justices — expected by the end of June — will come in the heart of the 2020 presidential campaign.

The Supreme Court agreed in December to hear the two legal battles involving so-called "faithless electors," one from Washington and another from Colorado.

How to listen to Supreme Court arguments

What: The Supreme Court hears arguments by telephone in Chiafalo v. Washington and Colorado Department of State v. Baca

Date: Wednesday, May 13

Time: 10 a.m. ET

The dispute from Washington, which will be argued first, involves Peter Chiafalo, Levi Jennet Guerra and Esther Virginia John who were nominated to serve as presidential electors for the Washington Democratic Party during the 2016 presidential election.

But when the Electoral College convened, neither voted for Hillary Clinton, who won the state's popular vote. Instead, all three cast their electoral ballots for former Secretary of State Colin Powell for president, and three different women senators for vice president.

Washington state law dictates that an elector who fails to vote for their party's nominee faces a civil fine of up to $1,000. As a result, all three were fined $1,000 apiece. They challenged the penalties, arguing they were unconstitutional, but the Washington Supreme Court ruled against them.

In their petition to the Supreme Court, the electors said the case is of "exceptional importance," as it comes to the court at a time "where the outcome could be election-dispositive and where the decision could be of monumental significance."

"It is possible that a presidential election could turn on just a few disputed electoral votes cast in purported violation of state law," they told the court. "If that happened, it is not clear whether the states, citizenry, or Congress will accept those votes as valid. The country would need to figure out how to resolve such a contest over electoral votes in the midst of a heated partisan political dispute. It is not entirely clear how that would play out — but there is a very real risk of substantial unrest, or worst, if that does happen."

The case out of Colorado, meanwhile, involves three presidential electors, including one, Michael Baca, who attempted to cast his vote for former Ohio Governor John Kasich. He was replaced, however, with an elector who voted for Clinton, as she won the state's popular vote.

The three electors challenged Colorado's statute binding its electors to the outcome of the popular vote for president as unconstitutional. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the state and said Baca should not have been removed from his position as a presidential elector. Additionally, the appeals court said the Constitution suggests electors "are free to vote as they choose in the Electoral College."

Like the electors from Washington, Colorado's Department of State urged the Supreme Court to act swiftly in hearing the case, saying it should be decided "now, not in the heat of a close presidential election."

"In the hectic litigation leading up to the Electoral College, a judicial decision can become hyper-partisan because the winners and losers from any court decision are known," the agency said in a court filing. "By contrast, deciding this question now, before the voters cast their ballots and states pick their electors, allows this Court to address the principles raised in a more neutral environment."

In the 2016 presidential election, 10 electors nationwide attempted to vote for candidates other than the one who claimed the state's popular vote.

Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia require electors to vote for a pledged candidate, according to FairVote, a nonpartisan group that advocates for electoral reforms.

Arguments in the two cases will be the last heard by telephone conference and streamed live to the public and the press. The new format was enacted for a select number of cases after the coronavirus pandemic forced the Supreme Court to close its doors to the public indefinitely and cancel oral arguments for March and April.