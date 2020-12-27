Superstar singer Shakira once teased by school classmates for singing 'like a goat'

Grammy award-winning artist Shakira needs no introduction. As a renowned singer, songwriter and dancer, she has garnered global attention for her music, selling 80 million records worldwide. But the Colombian superstar wasn't always appreciated for her vocal talents, telling 60 Minutes Overtime that she didn't make the cut for her elementary school choir.

"He didn't like the way I sang," Shakira says of her music teacher. "He thought it was too much. Some people still think that it's too much."

Now famous for her strong vibrato, Shakira says her voice was the target of jokes in school for sounding "like a goat."

The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer is grateful that her father encouraged her to ignore the critics and embrace her vibrato, which ultimately helped her land her first record deal at the age of thirteen.

