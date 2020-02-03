This man went viral for taking the world's most expensive nap at the Super Bowl

A man was caught taking a snooze during the Super Bowl matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. With prices well over $4,000 per ticket, this fan's viral moment may have been the most expensive nap ever.

In the first quarter, Sporting News deputy editor Karisa Maxwell filmed the man catching a few Z's in his seat at Hard Rock Stadium while everyone else's attention was directed at the football field.

Somehow, this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl. We’re still only in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/erK0gfpqvQ — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 3, 2020

When she approached him for an interview at halftime, he declined after a friend apparently showed him the viral video, Maxwell said on her Twitter account. New York Times reporter Amy Chozick identified the man as Declan Kelly, the CEO and co-founder of Teneo, a global business management consulting firm. CBS News reached out to the company for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

People on social media were quick to speculate about why he was feeling so sleepy — and some seemed understanding.

That's how boring the NFL games are. Only 2 years to the World Cup, thank God. — JacekP (@jacekp) February 3, 2020

My man just wanted some time away from his kids — Wheezin' Grievous (@deluggz247) February 3, 2020

Surprised anyone was awake. Like watching paint dry. — Sid (@Sidneykidney4) February 3, 2020

He must have kids. — john macdonald (@lennon4life1968) February 3, 2020

While we don't know how much his seat at the big game cost, according to CBS Sports, during the week before the Super Bowl the average price for a ticket on StubHub was $6,414, while the cheapest ticket was being offered for $4,975. Meanwhile, the average price of a Super Bowl ticket on SeatGeek was around $9,000, with asking prices ranging from $5,844 to a whopping $46,302.

The Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 after an impressive comeback led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP. It was Kansas City's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.